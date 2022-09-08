BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Hits $283.05 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $139.92 or 0.00728234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $283.05 million and $9.14 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005988 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00176601 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars.

