Binemon (BIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $786,666.00

Binemon (BIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $786,666.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,889.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.30 or 0.08992877 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001761 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00866048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017348 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binemon Coin Trading
