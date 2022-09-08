BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

