BioPassport Token Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $9.62 million and approximately $292,858.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,202.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00134884 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022915 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

