BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Jody Elliss Buys 2,090,814 Shares

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Jody Elliss bought 2,090,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$89,905.00 ($62,870.63).

Jody Elliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 2nd, Jody Elliss acquired 500,000 shares of BIR Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,587.41).

BIR Financial Company Profile

BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. It offers equities and derivatives transacting, and capital raising services to retail, institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.

