BiShares Hits 24-Hour Volume of $553.00 (BISON)

BiShares (BISON) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. BiShares has a market capitalization of $9,280.99 and $553.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BiShares has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.87 or 0.01102391 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00865038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017121 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021960 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About BiShares
BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BiShares
