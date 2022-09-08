Bismuth Price Up 50.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,980.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016630 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

