Bistroo Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bistroo coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $795,853.32 and approximately $47,812.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bistroo has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038364 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004361 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,386.49 or 0.99925760 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039203 BTC.
About Bistroo
Bistroo is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO. Bistroo’s official website is bistroo.io.
Bistroo Coin Trading
