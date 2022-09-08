Biswap (BSW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.52 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $81.25 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00030218 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00091540 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00041756 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official website is biswap.org. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Buying and Selling Biswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Biswap is a decentralized exchange platform with a three-type referral system. It's a decentralized exchange platform for swapping BEP-20 tokens on the Binance Smart Chain network.Telegram | MediumDocs”

