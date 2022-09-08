BitBall 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,135.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $418,577.76 and $5,135.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006905 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

