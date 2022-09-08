Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $215.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

