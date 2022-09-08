Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $369.90 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $19,320.96 on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $369.90 billion and approximately $32.68 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.00664869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00276395 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009828 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,145,106 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority or banks; managing transactions and the issuing of bitcoins is carried out collectively by the network. Although other cryptocurrencies have come before, Bitcoin is the first decentralized cryptocurrency – Its reputation has spawned copies and evolution in the space.With the largest variety of markets and the biggest value, Bitcoin is here to stay. As with any new invention, there can be improvements or flaws in the initial model however the community and a team of dedicated developers are pushing to overcome any obstacle they come across. It is also the most traded cryptocurrency and one of the main entry points for all the other cryptocurrencies. The price is as unstable as always and it can go up or down by 10%-20% in a single day.Bitcoin is an SHA-256 POW coin with almost 21,000,000 total minable coins. The block time is 10 minutes. See below for a full range of Bitcoin markets where you can trade US Dollars for Bitcoin, crypto to Bitcoin and many other fiat currencies too.Bitcoin Whitepaper PDF – A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash SystemBlockchain data provided by: Blockchain (main source), Blockchair (backup)”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

