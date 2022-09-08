Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $33.89 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $33.89 million and approximately $791,834.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

