Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $415.69 million and $14.18 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.74 or 0.00122851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00315408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

