Bitcoin Incognito Price Up 268.3% Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 292.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 268.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $38,494.69 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElliotCoin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Urals Coin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity.The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

