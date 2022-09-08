Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Achieves $2.78 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00316523 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00122452 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00080655 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

