Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $53.35 or 0.00276139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $96.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00662800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005613 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017250 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,164,177 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

