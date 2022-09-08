Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $53.35 or 0.00276139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $96.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.00662800 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005613 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010411 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017250 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,164,177 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
