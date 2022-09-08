BitcoinZ Price Hits $0.0002 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.12 million and $51,343.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00316227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00122745 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080364 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,561,709,890 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

