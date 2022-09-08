BitForex Token (BF) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $312,073.00

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $12.32 million and $312,073.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00134894 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022786 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BitForex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom.

BitForex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.