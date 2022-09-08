BitShares Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. BitShares has a market cap of $31.07 million and $3.31 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008292 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00013049 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

