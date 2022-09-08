Bitspawn (SPWN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,088.00

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitspawn has a market cap of $324,621.28 and approximately $2,088.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,665.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.02 or 0.06015210 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001733 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00876523 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016035 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.