BitTube Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $136,545.23 and $58.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 353,376,431 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube.

BitTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

