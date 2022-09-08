Black Phoenix Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $164,639.00 (BPX)

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Black Phoenix has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Black Phoenix has a market capitalization of $164,639.00 and $18,081.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,380.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00071785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005852 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00087811 BTC.

About Black Phoenix

BPX is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

BlitzPredict is an Ethereum-based platform that applies fintech solutions to provide function and liquidity to users of blockchain prediction markets and sportsbooks. BlitzPredict's aggregator ensures that users will always get the best odds available in the market at any given time while the liquidity reserve ensures that users can get paid immediately at the conclusion of an event. XBP is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a medium of exchange on the BlitzPredict ecosystem.

