BlackCoin Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. BlackCoin has a market cap of $749,555.72 and approximately $413.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005597 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,591,973 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

