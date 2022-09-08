BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 263,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

