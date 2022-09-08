BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:DSU opened at $9.47 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
