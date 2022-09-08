BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.47 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 306,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

