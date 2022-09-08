BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
