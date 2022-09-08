BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CII. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

