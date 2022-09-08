BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.