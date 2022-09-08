BlackRock Inc. Buys 46,196 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.03% of Penumbra worth $755,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $185.90 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.