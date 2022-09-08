BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 723,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.99% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $818,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAH opened at $96.75 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

