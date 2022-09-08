BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.70% of Saia worth $753,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 52.5% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,643,000 after buying an additional 353,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,838,000 after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $212.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.59.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $201.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

