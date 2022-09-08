BlackRock Inc. Has $847.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Pinduoduo worth $847,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

