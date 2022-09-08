BlackRock Inc. Has $881.92 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.03% of Globant worth $881,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globant by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Globant by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $208.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.70 and a 200-day moving average of $215.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.46. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

