BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.17% of UFP Industries worth $782,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,592,682.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares in the company, valued at $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

