BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 541,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.17% of UFP Industries worth $782,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 539,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Transactions at UFP Industries
UFP Industries Stock Down 0.3 %
UFP Industries stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
UFP Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.
UFP Industries Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.