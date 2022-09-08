BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.72% of GXO Logistics worth $796,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.9 %

GXO stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

