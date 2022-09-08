BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.21% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $759,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 329.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

