BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,173,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.17% of Pentair worth $822,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth $68,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

