BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,278,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281,479 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.16% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $888,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $335,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $132,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.