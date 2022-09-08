BlackRock Inc. Sells 170,076 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,840,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,076 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.29% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $805,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE FBHS opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

