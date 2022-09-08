BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,873,573 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,873,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.99% of BorgWarner worth $837,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of BWA opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

