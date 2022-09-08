BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,076,357 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,117,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,076,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.65% of PDC Energy worth $807,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.57. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,184,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

