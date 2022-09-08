BlackRock Inc. Sells 440,328 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 440,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.07% of Rogers worth $769,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROG. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG opened at $250.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.34. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $178.43 and a twelve month high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.