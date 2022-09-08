BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,676 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.04% of DoorDash worth $833,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

NYSE:DASH opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

