BlackRock Inc. Sells 715,844 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,084,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 715,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.85% of EMCOR Group worth $797,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $118.45 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

