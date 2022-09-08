BlackRock Inc. Sells 9,703,295 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,425,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,703,295 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.91% of Range Resources worth $893,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,832,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,669,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

