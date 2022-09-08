BlackRock Inc. Sells 97,277 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.84% of Whirlpool worth $858,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $145.93 and a one year high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.