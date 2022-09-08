BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BKT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
About BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
