BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $4.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

