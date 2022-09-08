BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

