BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN BLE opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.05.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
