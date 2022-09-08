BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
