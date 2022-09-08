BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

