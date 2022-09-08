BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
