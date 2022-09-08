BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 47.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

